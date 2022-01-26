Summer bond work is set for Chelsea schools

The Chelsea School District has lined up another round of bond construction that will continue to work on improving district facilities.

The work is expected to be over $1 million in improvements. It’s planned for this summer.

According to the school district and its construction consultant, Clark Construction, the scope of work for this bid package includes renovations to North Creek Elementary, including interior and site improvements; South Meadows Elementary, interior and site improvements, and Washington Street Education Center parking lot improvements.

At the Jan. 24 meeting, the Chelsea school board approved this bid packet:

Carpentry & General Trades - Phoenix Contractors $428,500

Painting & Wall Coverings - Niles Construction Services $44,220

HVAC and Plumbing- Adrian Mechanical Services $137,200

Electrical Wiltse - Electric Service $25,660

Earthwork & Utilities - Best Asphalt $188,000

Asphalt - Asphalt Specialists $270,400

With a contingency fund included, the total project cost is $1.2 million.

In presenting the packet to the board, Helber introduced the sort of new project manager, Tanner Rowe of Clark Construction, who put the packet together. Rowe has experience with Chelsea on previous projects. Most recently, he worked on the High Point School project near Ann Arbor.

The voter-approved bond is expected to provide district-wide improvements to address identified and ongoing facility needs based on years of strategic planning, facility assessments, and community input.