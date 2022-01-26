Second Half Surge Lifts Bulldogs Past Ypsilanti

Cover- STN File Photo

It took a half, but the slumbering Chelsea offense woke up in the second half as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 55-27 win over Ypsilanti Tuesday night.

Coming off a poor shooting night against Jackson where they shot just 31% the Bulldogs continued to struggle in the first half taking a 15-7 lead at the half over the Grizzlies.

The Bulldog offense came to life in the third, sparked by a huge 13-point quarter by Matt Blanton to help Chelsea outscore Ypsilanti 24-6 and jump out to a 39-13 win.

The offense continued to roll in the final period, outscoring the Grizzlies 16-14 as the Bulldogs cruised to a 55-27 win.

The Bulldogs shot 11 of 28 from behind the arch for the night.

Blanton finished with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds, while Joey Cabana added 13.

Luke Tropea finished with nine points and Lucas Hanifan seven. Ben Strzyzewski dished out six assists, while Jayden Woody scored four points and grabbed eight boards.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC White. They host Pinckney Friday night and Benton Harbor in the first annual Chelsea Showcase Saturday at 2:00 PM.