Lady Bulldogs Remain Perfect in SEC White

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls' basketball team left no doubt from the opening tip that they were not going to overlook Ypsilanti Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 53-15 rout of the Grizzlies.

Megan McCalla scored 12 and Leila Wells eight as the Bulldogs jumped out to a commanding 23-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

The Bulldogs defense clamped down in the second, allowing Ypsilanti just two points and outscoring the Grizzlies 13-2 and taking a 36-6 lead at the half.

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the third with a 15-2 run for a 51-10 lead and cruised to the win.

McCalla led the way with 20 points and Wells right behind with 19.

Avery Lay finished with seven points, while Grace Ratliff, Maya Valik, and Meghan Bareis had two each, and Katie Wickman one.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-2 overall on the season and 3-0 in the SEC White. They host Pinckney Friday night and defending Division 3 state champion Grass Lake at the first annual Chelsea Showcase Saturday.