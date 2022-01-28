Mykala Mortgage Planning Chocolate Extravaganza Home Domes

Warm-up with family and friends during the 13th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza on February 12th in a Mykala Mortgage Planning Home Dome at Agricole, on Main and Jackson Streets, downtown Chelsea. Reservations are available at www.mykalamortgage.com/home-dome. All proceeds benefit Faith in Action.

"We know how long and dreary the middle of a Michigan winter can be, so we came up with a fun solution to complement Chocolate Extravaganza: The Mykala Mortgage Planning Home Dome," said business owner and #shopchelseamich sponsor, Jon Mykala.

The clear igloo structure will be furnished and can accommodate up to 6 guests. "You can sit back and relax, play a board game, or just people watch from inside one of the two Home Domes. I recommend you act fast because reservations are limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis." said Mykala.

The 50 minute Home Dome reservation includes a large cheese or pepperoni pizza and a S'More dessert pizza, complements of Thompson's Pizza.

Mykala asks that guests consider donations in lieu of a tip during check-in. All proceeds will be donated to Faith In Action to benefit those in need of assistance with their winter heating bills.

Domes will be located on Agricole’s patio space in front of the market.

For more information, or to reserve a Home Dome, visit www.mykalamortgage.com/home-dome or call Jon Mykala at 734-433-0922.

About Mykala Mortgage Planning - NMLS#728191

Jon Mykala has nearly 30 years of mortgage experience. Jon joined Dart Bank in 2014, furthering his commitment to local lending. His team consists of Rebecca Reynolds, Adam Lott, Kaitlyn Weaver and his two sons Spencer and Jonathon. Our team not only has the experience to make your mortgage process an enjoyable one, but also understands the value of belonging to a "community" and serving our friends and neighbors.

Mykala Mortgage Planning at Dart Bank's primary lending focus is in Washtenaw and Jackson County. However, they are proficient in lending across the state of Michigan and also have lending experience in Indiana, Ohio, and Florida.

About Chocolate Extravaganza

Chocolate Extravaganza is brought to you by #shopcheleamich, a group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits. This collaborative team includes a network of 30+ Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales events over the years.

Chelsea is a picturesque city located in a thriving community with an abundance of shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation. Fifteen miles west of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and 24 miles east of Jackson, an easy exit off I-94 and M-52 North.

For a listing of the participating merchants and event updates, click here.