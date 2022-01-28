Washtenaw County’s Conservation District’s Spring Tree & Shrub Sale opened January 3rd.

Winter is the perfect time to start planning for how to make improvements to your property. Whether you are looking to reforest an area, naturalize the landscaping, create a wind barrier, protect the soil and reduce runoff, establish wildlife habitat, shade your property, or plant an orchard, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) offers over 100 species of trees, shrubs and plants for various conservation projects.

Preordering opened on Monday, January 3rd, 2022. Orders can be placed directly on the WCCD’s online store using credit card or mailed check: https://store.washtenawcd.org. Hard copies of the order forms are available for download on the WCCD website https://washtenawcd.org/trees or through requesting a mailed copy by contacting: orders@washtenawcd.org or (734) 302-8715. The order deadline is Friday, March 18th. It is highly encouraged to shop and order early, as many species will sell out before the deadline.

All orders will be available to pick-up at the WCCD’s annual Spring Tree & Shrub Distribution, scheduled for Friday, April 22nd from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 23rd from 9-11 a.m. at the Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Any remaining trees and shrubs can be purchased through the WCCD in person on Saturday, April 24th starting at 10:00 a.m at the Farm Council Grounds. Availability will vary and be first-come first-served.

The WCCD offers various conifers for windbreaks, privacy screens, and timber. Additionally, the WCCD is focusing on more native species to support conservation efforts, including new species and returning popular species: Paw-Paw, Hazelnut, Winterberry, Pin Oak, Red Oak, Silver Maple, Sycamore and Bitternut Hickory. A new special WCCD offer is a “Rare Natives” custom packet of 10 seedings including: New Jersey Tea, Blackhaw, Paw Paw, and Kentucky Coffee Tree. A variety of apple trees, stone fruit, raspberries and blackberries, and bulk bundles are also available. Planting aids are offered include tree shelters, weed mats, pest repellants, and others.

The WCCD has been distributing trees, plants & tools for conservation since the 1950’s. Over 7.1 million trees and shrubs have been planted as a result of WCCD’s distributions, contributing to conservation practices such as reforestation, soil erosion reduction & water quality improvement, habitat restoration, and naturalization projects.

Leading up to the final day of sales we offer different opportunities to learn about plant identification and the benefits of different species. On March 9th you’re invited to attend a in-person seminar with Vern Stephens of Designs by nature, LLC for “Maintaining and Restoring Native Plant Gardens”from 2 – 3:30 p.m. at the Auditorium of Matthaei Botanical Gardens,1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105. You can register and find more details on our website, www.washtenawcd.org/events

The WCCD is a unit of local government, managed by an elected 5-member board of directors. The mission of the WCCD is to assist residents with the conservation, management, and wise-use of natural resources in Washtenaw County. The WCCD serves Washtenaw residents through resource distributions, education, and technical assistance.

To learn more about the Spring Tree & Shrub Distribution and other WCCD programs, please visit the district website at www.washtenawcd.org. Forms are also available at the Conservation District office (705 N. Zeeb Rd, Suite 201, Ann Arbor, MI 48103).

Contact Doug Reith, Resource Coordinator, with any questions at (734) 302-8713 or doug@washtenawcd.org.