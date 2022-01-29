A Conversation with Departing City Manager John Hanifan

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea City Manager John Hanifan announced his departure at the January 18, 2022, City Council meeting, saying,

“With a heavy heart, I’m announcing my retirement effective Monday, January 31. I’ve appreciated my almost 15 years here. I’ve felt like we’ve accomplished a lot as a community. I want to thank all the staff that I’ve worked for, council members past, and some present that we’ve had the pleasure to work together. So now, my hope is that the Council and the community can move forward in a positive direction. I have some reservations. It’s frankly one of the reasons that I’m choosing to retire. But all that said, thank you, everybody in the community, and best of luck to all of you.”

Mr. Hanifan is not the only one with a heavy heart. A quick scroll through social media posts about his retirement shows many people appreciate his service wish him well. It’s not difficult to understand why. A search through the almost 15 years Hanifan has managed Chelsea quickly produces a long list of initiatives that he was either directly responsible for or part of a team that made it happen.

A few projects in recent years include:

Letts Creek Linear Park/Border-to-Border trail being constructed this year, two-thirds of the project funded with grant money.

Pierce Park renovation

Body cameras and upgraded in-car video systems for the police.

Mack Building renovation, procuring a $680,000 MEDC grant.

Palmer Commons project, which the City owns outright with no debt.

Creating an OPEB (Other Postemployment Benefits subcommittee that instituted a Medicare Supplement Option) saved the City $5 million.

Increased the City’s electrical grid from 22 megawatts to 40.

Brought in Gestamp and 200 jobs for Chelsea.

Creation of the City’s non-discrimination ordinance and the Human Rights Commission.

Projects a little further back in John’s time with the City include:

Procuring a $350,000 grant for the Safe Routes to School project.

Building a new police station after literally decades of trying to get it done.

Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion, the largest project in Chelsea history.

An Unqualified Opinion on every Chelsea financial audit since the year ending 2012, the highest grade given by auditors.

Upgrading Chelsea’s bond rating from A- to AA-.

Reducing the city staff in 2007 saved Chelsea $750,000 annually while maintaining city services.

Keep in mind the millions in grant procurements, records management, contract negotiations, development projects, overseeing the City’s power grid and utilities, street repair and maintenance, staff management, technology, and scores of other things that we don’t think of until it’s broken.

Perhaps most striking is that Chelsea has not raised its millage since 2007 when Hanifan took the position as City Manager. He also has managed Chelsea through the thick of the pandemic and the financial uncertainties it presented. The list in front of me has 63 items. I would guess anyone living in Chelsea could add to that list.

When I sat down with John Hanifan to get his thoughts on Chelsea, I asked him what stood out the most to him in his time here. He responded, “We’ve accomplished a lot here in the almost 15 years I’ve been here.”

Throughout our conversation, Hanifan spoke in terms of “we.” When I reminded him that Mayor Melissa Johnson once said it would take two people to do his work, Hanifan shrugged it off and pointed to the city staff he holds in high regard.

“I think that the staff here is phenomenal,” he says. If there’s an issue or a problem, we don’t complain about it. We just get the work done, and I expect that to continue as long as the new City Manager and current City Council allows the staff to do the job and the tasks that are in front of them.”

Hanifan points out that his success has resulted from a “good fit” with Chelsea. “Not every manager is a fit for every community,” he says. “I’m sure there are lots of communities that I wouldn’t be a good fit for.”

“But early on, I stressed the idea that our leadership needed to be a partnership between all of the community from elected officials to the staff,” he adds.

When pressed for the three things he is most proud of in his work for Chelsea, Hanifan listed utilities as number one.

“We had really significant water and wastewater issues,” he said. “If we didn’t expand the wastewater plant, we were done growing here. Chelsea Fairways and Heritage Point wouldn’t have finished out. Chelsea Milling might not have been able to expand. Gestamp wouldn’t have been able to move to town. We had to fix the infrastructure.”

“Along with that were improvements to the electrical system,” he continued. “That was a very difficult project. If we hadn’t done that upgrade to the electrical system, a lot of this development wouldn’t be possible because we didn’t have the capacity to provide electricity. But now, we’re in great shape. Things like that are not exciting for people, but we got them done.”

He added, “When you go home at night, you don’t worry about the wastewater treatment plant or electricity.”

Another element of Chelsea that Hanifan has been proud to be a part of is the City’s brand.

“Chelsea had a certain quality long before I ever worked here,” he says. “Chelsea has been able to continue to build on its brand as a great community. You can go anywhere in Michigan, and people have a very, very high opinion of Chelsea.”

“I think sometimes it is easy to have a cracked mirror complex,” he elaborates. “The people who live here and have been here for a long time look in the mirror and only see that the mirror is cracked. They see only the flaws, and they don’t realize what a great community this is.”

For the third characteristic, Hanifan once again points to the staff.

“It’s nice to be complimented and say it’ll take two people to replace me, but it’s won’t,” he says. “We have a great staff here. I got to build this staff. They’re resilient. They know their jobs. Across the board, we have people in different stages of their careers. I think that adds to the strength of an organization. We don’t have unhappy people.”

When asked what advice he might have for his replacement, John had this to say:

“One of the trends of our country is that partisan politics are starting to push down to local communities. That’s okay, but I think it will cause communities to become overcautious in the simplest things. Years ago, when I worked in Livingston County, the County Commission Chair always used to say he could never tell the difference between a Democratic or Republican pothole. In the end, most of the things we do are service-oriented like that. I’ve tried to keep our staff insulated from that growing national trend of more division of partisan politics. We all know it’s here in Chelsea, and that’s a dynamic that the new City Manager is going to have to manage.”

In his retirement announcement to the City Council, John said he had some reservations. I asked him if he would explain that.

“We had a very divisive election,” he said. “I just hope that the new council members represent everybody in the community. Even though they won the election, there were a lot of people who didn’t vote for them. They still represent those people too. I hope that the new council and new Mayor serve everybody in the community.”

“We’ve had a great spirit of collaboration and cooperation for many, many years here,” he concluded. “I’m hopeful that the community can get back to that regardless of who the elected officials are or are not.”

Photo: John Hanifan giving his City Manager report to the City Council on July 19, 2021. Photo: City of Chelsea video.