Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate!

#shopchelseamich merchants are hosting a truly Extravagant Chocolate Extravaganza on Saturday, February 12th - just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This year, you will experience the extra love the #shopchelseamich

merchants put into planning this event! Your shopping options range from flowers to diamond rings, and dining options range from tasty charcuterie board ingredients to fine dining.

Here is a sample of what to expect on Saturday - Chocolate Creme Brulee with raspberries at Chelsea Alehouse; book signing by local Chelsea Author Nicolee House at Kitty Face; new Hometown scented candles at Merkels; 20% discount on Cindy Bella Designs and enter to win a $50 Rabbit Gift Certificate at The Cottage Rabbit; fabulous selection of books and Taza chocolate at Serendipity’s new location; special soap and skin treats made special for your Valentine at FarmSudz; truffles, free jewelry cleaning, 10% discount on custom jewelry design and repairs, plus a $100 gift certificate drawing at La Jolla; a twist on the chocolate martini, the 'Double Decadence", and a special Valentine’s edition of Uncle Johns Brownie at the Grateful Crow; Chocolate Cheese Fudge with Walnuts and Sanders Chocolates at True North Jerky Pop-Up at the Methodist Church; an assortment of craft chocolates from around the world paired with featured wines and beers plus non-alcoholic healthy drinks made with cocoa at Chelsea’s newest business - Withington’s; free chocolate fudge cookies at the Common Grill’s Back Door; a drawing for a gift box of Cherry Republic Chocolates at La Maison; delicious Chocolate Martinis at the Ugly Dog; in-store specials, 15% off all bird feeders, and enter to win a Garden Mill Gift Certificate at the Garden Mill; a vast menu including chocolate hazelnut tarts, flourless chocolate cake, chocolate bundt cake, chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter frosting, chocolate cupcakes with swiss butter cream & sprinkles, and much more at Zou Zou’s. ​

Remember it’s almost valentine’s day -- you just might find the perfect gift.

In addition to all the great stuff going on at local businesses, there will be featured events to get everyone into a frosty winter chocolate groove. Go to the website for a detailed schedule - shopchelseamich.com:

Chocolate Maker Demonstrations - informative and fun with samples to taste and goods to purchase- yum!

Information about these talented chocolate makers and baker will be available at their respective demonstrations.

Hot Chocolate Samples - provided by Mindo Chocolate Makers at Agricole from 10 am till 3 pm (while supply lasts)

Penguin Egg Hunt - beginning at 11 am till penguin egg supply lasts. Located throughout downtown - look for the penguin fliers in windows or on door fronts to find participating businesses. (Note this event is for children ages 2-7)

Home Dome Rentals at Agricole - hosted by Mykala Mortgage Planning. Reservations can be made at www.mykalamortgage.com/home-dome. Thompson’s Pizza - will be donating Pizza and a S’More dessert Pizza for each reservation.

Chelsea Chamber Vendor Market from 11 am to 3 pm at The First United Methodist Church on Park Street. Vendors include Chelsea Girl Scouts, Culver’s, Rick Taylor Real Estate, Tyler Samardick, Kiwanis, Lavender Junes, and True North Jerky & Foods.

2 Drawings for Jiffy Mixes 24 box assortment plus a cookbook, and a One Night Stay at Chelsea Comfort Inn, including a bottle of wine and box of chocolate. Enter to win at Withington’s and at the First United Methodist Church.

A special thank you to the following partners for their support - First United Methodist Church, Agricole, Chelsea Update, Sun Times News, Guardian, City of Chelsea, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, Chelsea Comfort Inn, Thompson’s Pizza and Mykala Mortgage Planning.

Chelsea is a small community with a big heart and a lot to offer!! If you share a passion for chocolate, please join this decadent Chocolate Extravaganza. Take advantage of the perfect opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day and purchase gifts for your loved ones. A gift card from your favorite Chelsea business is always in style!

"Sharing the love" is a popular Valentine’s Day theme. As you plan your Valentine's gift shopping, please note that during this very challenging season, hours vary by business; be patient, kind, and check their hours.

Thank you Mykala Mortgage Planning for being a local lender who supports local businesses!