Hot Shooting Chelsea Routs Pinckney

The Chelsea girls' basketball team used a hot-shooting night from behind the arch to roll past Pinckney 66-36 and remain undefeated in the SEC White.

The win sets up a showdown with undefeated and eighth-ranked Tecumseh at home Tuesday night. The teams are tied for the top of the SEC White with 4-0 records heading into Tuesday's matchup.

The Bulldogs were hot from the three-point line against Pinckney with 14 triples as a team.

Avery Lay had a huge night with six triples and finished with a team high 18 points.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 15-6 lead in the first behind five points by Megan McCalla.

The Pirates held tough in the second, but Chelsea was able to push the lead to 27-16 at the break.

Lay hit three triples in the third and McCalla scored eight as the Bulldogs blew the game wide open by outscoring the Pirates 22-8 to take a commanding 49-24 lead after three and cruised to the win.

McCalla finished with 17 points, including three triples to go along with Lay's 18 and six threes.

Maggie McKale added eight points, while Leila Wells and Grace Ratliff five each. Katie Wickman, Caroline Knight, and Megan Bareis chipped in with three points each, and Rachel Bullock two.

Before the league showdown with Tecumseh Tuesday, the Bulldogs have a huge match-up with D3 state-ranked and defending state champion Grass Lake Saturday at noon at the Chelsea Showcase.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-2 overall on the season.