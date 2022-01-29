Maida’s Double-Double Lifts Saline to Rout

Cover-STN File Photo

Freshman Kadyn Maida continues to make a name for herself for the Saline girls’ basketball team after recording a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds Friday night to lift the Hornets to a 63-27 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Maida moved into the Hornets playing rotation in early January and has continued to improve in each game. The ten points and ten rebounds are career highs and she added three steals and three blocks as well.

Sophie Canen led the Hornets with 16 points and five rebounds.

Saline jumped out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back against the Splitters.

The Hornets outscored Lincoln 18-9 in the second for a 35-11 lead at the half and it would grow to 48-18 after three as the Hornets cruised to the win.

Kate Stemmer chipped in with nine points, five steals, and three rebounds, and Anna Hesse seven points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Ella Dean finished with six points and four rebounds, Beth Ann Ford four points and six boards, Hadley Griffin four points, Josie Cayen three points and five rebounds, Kailee Cahill and Autumn Larson two points each.

The win improved the Hornets to 11-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC Red.