Chelsea Falls to State-Ranked Benton Harbor in OT

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team hosted the first Annual Chelsea Showcase Saturday and battled a strong Benton Harbor team but came up short in a 76-68 overtime loss.

Benton Harbor entered the game ranked 6th in Division 2 and looked like they were going to run away with things early.

The Tigers hit a jumper and a pair of three-pointers to take an 8-0 lead just 59 seconds into the game forcing a Chelsea timeout.

The Bulldogs settled down and they would rally. Jake Stephens nailed a pair of triples and Lucas Hanifan scored four to help the Bulldogs cut the Tigers led to 22-16 after one.

Chelsea would battle all the way back in the second with five more points from Stephens and a triple by Matt Blanton to take a 28-25 lead.

The Tigers would hold tight but a basket by Jayden Woody gave the Bulldogs a 30-28 lead at the half.

Benton Harbor scored the first four of the second half to retake the lead, but a Stephens and-one put the Bulldogs back on top 33-32.

The teams would go back and forth in the third with Blanton scoring five and Joey Cabana four, but Benton Harbor led 47-46 after three.

Back-to-back triples by Blanton put the Bulldogs up 57-54 with 3:14 left.

The Tigers split a pair of free throws to make it 57-55, but Cabana hit a jumper to make it 59-55.

Benton Harbor got a basket and then forced a Chelsea turnover and capitalized to tie the game at 59 with 39 seconds left.

The Bulldogs had a chance for the win, but the three-pointer bounced off the rim to send the game into overtime.

The teams traded buckets to make it 61-61, but the Tigers scored five straight to make it 66-61.

Chelsea would try to battle back, but Benton Harbor hit eight of 10 free throws in the overtime period to seal the win.

Stephens led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Blanton finished with 18 points and Cabana 14. Hanifan chipped in with 10 points, Woody four, and Ben Strzyzewski two.

Chelsea hosted Pinckney in a SEC White match-up Friday night and came away with a hard-fought 59-54 win over the Pirates.

The Bulldogs took a 32-25 lead into halftime and extended the lead to 44-30 early in the third, but the Pirates closed the quarter on a 13-2 run to cut the lead to 46-43 after three.

Chelsea would outscore the Pirates 13-11 in the fourth to hold on for the win to improve to 3-1 in the SEC White.

Blanton and Stephens scored 17 each to lead the Bulldogs.

