Bulldogs Hold Off Defending Champion Grass Lake

This one had been marked on the calendar all season.

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team hosted the Division 3 defending champion Grass Lake Warriors at the First Annual Chelsea Showcase Saturday in what many thought would be a battle on the court and it was just that.

The Warriors are not the team everyone expected coming in because they lost All-State and Indiana basketball commit Lexi Bargesser for the season to a knee injury in the first game of the year, but the Warriors are still a strong squad.

The Bulldogs took an early 10-3 lead with triples by Megan McCalla and Braiden Scheffler and forced the Warriors to play from behind and that would be the case all day.

Grass Lake would settle down and battle back to cut the Bulldogs lead to 14-7 after one.

Leila Wells would hit a pair of baskets late in the second and the Bulldogs would push the lead to 25-15 at the half.

Following a Wells and-one the Bulldogs lead grew to 30-15, but the Warriors went on an 11-3 run to cut the Chelsea lead to 33-26 after three.

The Warriors heavily rely on the three-pointer, and they struggled all day from beyond the arch. Grass Lake didn’t hit its first triple until the third quarter and made just three for the game.

Grass Lake stayed close, but a Caroline Knight putback and six straight points by Wells kept the lead at eight.

Wells collected her fourth four with 2:52 left and Avery Lay picked up her fourth earlier in the quarter to make the final moments nerve-racking for Bulldogs fans.

A lay-in by Wells and an and-one by McCalla pushed the Bulldogs lead to 46-33 with a minute left and the Bulldogs finished off the Warriors 46-38.

Wells led the Bulldogs with 17 points with 13 coming in the second half.

McCalla added 14, while Lay added six. Knight finished with four points, Scheffler three, and Maggie McKale two.

Chelsea improved to 9-2 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



