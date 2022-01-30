Chelsea Hockey Goes 1-2 at MPHSHS

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea hockey team took part in the Michigan Public High School Hockey Showcase that was hosted by the Arctic Coliseum last week and finished with a 1-2 record to fall to 10-6-1 overall on the season.

Forty teams from around the state took part in the four-day event

The Bulldogs opened with a 5-2 loss to a tough Marquette Thursday night.

The Redmen started quickly with three first-period goals and led 3-0 after one.

Devin McIntyre found the net in the second with an assist to Jack Roberts to cut the lead to 3-1, but Marquette would score again to make it 4-1 after two.

McIntyre scored his second of the game on the power play with assists to Michael Jones and Brandon Davila to make the final 5-2.

Byron Bayer was peppered for 38 shots in goal and stopped 33.

The Bulldogs bounced back to take down Clarkston 5-3 Friday night.

The Wolves scored first to take a 1-0 lead after one period, but Chelsea would strike back in the second with goals by McIntyre and Roberts for a 2-1 lead after two.

Clarkston would tie it up at two early in the third, but Colton King sent one home to put Chelsea back on top 3-2.

McIntyre and Roberts would each add their second goals of the night to give the Bulldogs some breathing room and they held on for the win.

Bayer again faced 38 shots in net and stopped 35 for Chelsea. Keegan McLaughlin picked up two assists, while Roberts and Eli Russell each had one.

The Bulldogs then dropped a tough 3-2 decision in a shootout with Portage Saturday night.

The teams were scoreless after one, when Portage would take a 1-0 lead early in the second.

McIntyre hit the net to tie the game at 1-1, but the Muskies answered to make it 2-1 after two.

Roberts tied the game up at 2-2 in the third and it would remain that way and send the game to a shootout.

Portage would outscore the Bulldogs 2-0 in the shootout to pull out the win.

Assists went to Davila and McLaughlin and Bayer stopped 17 shots in regulation for the Bulldogs.