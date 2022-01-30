Chelsea Wrestling 2-3 at Charlotte

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea wrestling team had a rough day at the Charlotte Invitational Saturday going 2-3 on the day.

The Bulldogs beat Waverly 51-28 and Howell 48-34 and dropped close matches to Charlotte 33-29. Lowell “B” 42-36, and Greenville 43-35.

Daniel Garza at 140, Cole Munson at 160/171, and Lucas Racine at 125 picked up four wins each to lead Chelsea.

Jonas Norwood went 3-0 on the day at 119, while Carter Trinkle at 135 and Elijah Ratliff 152 each won three matches.

Nick Garza picked up a pair of wins at 189, while Victor Radu (145), Thomas Shemwell (160), Collin Tailford (215), and Evan Muchler (103) each earned single wins.

The Bulldogs fell to Tecumseh 45—22 in a SEC dual meet earlier in the week.

Trinkle, Daniel Garza, Munson, Ratliff, and Norwood picked up wins for the Bulldogs.