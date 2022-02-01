CPD Weekly Report 02-01-22

Incident #: 22-347

Location: 200 block of E. Middle Street

Date: January 27, 2022

Time: 3:21 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol the officers responded to the area of the 200 block of E. Middle Street for the report of two dogs that were loose in the area and were acting aggressively towards people walking in the area. Upon arrival, the officers located the two dogs in the alleyway and were not under any control by an owner. The officers approached the dogs and they acted aggressively towards the officers. At that time the owner emerged from her house and began calling the dogs in an attempt to get the dogs back into her house. Once the dogs were contained in the house the officers made contact with the owner and issued her a citation for not having her dogs under reasonable control.