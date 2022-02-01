Henry Ford Health System Announces New Location in Chelsea

Henry Ford Health System announces plans to open a new medical center in Chelsea to improve access to select outpatient services. Coming in April 2022, Henry Ford Medical Center – Chelsea will provide a primary care walk-in clinic for non-emergency needs, along with a bariatric surgery clinic and a variety of orthopedic services with a focus on hand and wrist subspecialties.

“Our health care providers have served the residents of Chelsea and surrounding communities for a long time and are excited to make these services available closer-to-home,” said Paula Autry, Senior Vice President, and CEO, Central Market, Henry Ford Health System. “The new medical center will offer convenient, specialized care from outstanding physicians trained in the latest techniques.”

Fast Facts: Henry Ford Medical Center – Chelsea

• Location: 1145 S. Main Street, Chelsea

• Services provided: walk-in clinic for non-emergency needs, orthopedic clinic, bariatric surgery clinic

• Grand opening: April 2022

“As a resident of Chelsea, it brings me great satisfaction to know we will be providing access to these much needed services right here in my community,” said Ryan Beekman, MD, Medical Director for Orthopedics, Central Market, Henry Ford Health System. “I anticipate Chelsea residents will be as welcoming and excited as we are about the advantages of our new medical center.”

