Chelsea Council’s Next Steps in Filling Open City Manager Spot

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea City Council held a special meeting on January 26, 2022, to decide its next steps in filling the City Manager position. Former City Manager John Hanifan had previously announced his retirement effective January 31.

The Council discussed four agenda items about the open position.

Appointment of an interim acting city manager effective February 1 Establishing a transition team Establishing a hiring committee Seeking an outside firm to help fill the position

The Council weighed the options of appointing a current city staff member versus selecting someone with such experience from the outside. Two people outside of current city administration but with city manager experience submitted resumes for the appointment.

Councilmember Ruddock noted in the discussion that Chelsea’s Administrator Director Amanda Garber's familiarity with the City’s finances and day-to-day operations “make her a great candidate.” Mr. Ruddock also pointed out the advantage of having the experience of either of the two outside candidates, but it would be more expeditious to appoint Ms. Garber.

The Council agreed and appointed Ms. Garber as Interim City Manager.

Mayor Pacheco told the Council that she suggested a transition team “based on conversations that I’ve had with other cities that have gone through this process.”

The Council agreed with the idea and approved a transition team comprised of Interim City Manager Garber, the City’s department heads, Mayor Pacheco, and one other Council member.

When it came to forming a hiring committee, the Council tabled the idea for consideration after an outside firm had been contracted to assist in the job search.

The Council began procuring a job search firm by directing Ms. Garber to write a Request for Proposal for the Council to consider. And once approved, the RFP will be released.