Chelsea student-athlete looking to succeed athletically and academically

In looking ahead to the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Chelsea student-athlete Andi Evers said she is aiming for success.

Evers, who is a softball player and golfer at Chelsea High School, has signed to play hockey at U of M-Dearborn next year.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with her to ask about the signing and what it means to her.

“I’m excited about my signing as U of M-Dearborn fits me pretty well and I can see myself succeeding there both athletically and academically,” she said.

Andi Evers on signing day. photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

The signing was a big moment. The practices, the commitment and all that comes with dedicating oneself to working hard is leading to a great opportunity for her.

“I really do feel as though the hard work has paid off,” she said. “From working both on the ice and off the ice all that time spent working to get better pays off now.”

The help and support along the way has also played a big part.

“My parents, especially my mom Jackie, my family, my teammates and my coaches from all of my sports for supporting me so much,” she said. “If they wouldn’t be around I wouldn’t be here where I am so I would like to thank them all.”

Andi Evers the softball player. photo by Mike Williamson

Picking U of M-Dearborn was a pretty easy choice for her, she said, because the program and school fits her well for academics and athletics, and it’s also pretty close to home, “which made the decision easier.”

One thing she likes about the school’s hockey program is that it is fairly new as they have only been around for a couple of years.

“So being part of the growth of the program is something that I like about the program,” she said.

Another helpful thing, she said is “The coaching staff is also great, which is a great bonus.”

Evers has played hockey in the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association. She plays defense as her main position and some winger when needed.

STN asked her what she likes about hockey.

“What I like about hockey, that is different than my other sports, is how fast and physical it is,” said Evers.

Looking back, STN asked her what are some things that stand out to her in competing as a Chelsea Bulldog and how has helped her.

“Although I haven’t played hockey for Chelsea Athletics, competing with the softball team and golf team has taught me how to be mentally tough and confident, which has helped me with hockey as well,” she answered.

Evers competing with the Chelsea golf team. photo by Mike Williamson