Bulldogs Blow Out Tecumseh in SEC White Showdown

The showdown for the top spot in the SEC White girls' basketball standings was a one-sided affair as Chelsea rolled passed Division 2 seventh-ranked Tecumseh 64-40 Tuesday night.

Chelsea entered the contest at 9-2 and the Indians 14-0, with Tecumseh's closest game being a 15-point win over Pinckney. That being said, the Bulldogs strength of schedule has been much tougher than the Indians so far this season.

The teams were tied at 13 after one, but it was all Bulldogs from there.

Freshman Avery Lay sparked a huge Chelsea second quarter with 11 points, including three triples to help the Bulldogs outscore the Indians 20-7 to take a 33-20 lead into the half.

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the second half with the lead growing to as much as 20 points.

Megan McCalla scored eight in the third to spark a 14-9 run and give the Bulldogs a 47-29 lead after three as the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Chelsea improved to 5-0 in the SEC White and dropped Tecumseh to 4-1 in the conference.

Lay scored a team high 23 points to lead the Bulldogs.

McCalla finished with 18 points, while Leila Wells chipped in with 13. Caroline Knight added four points, while Maggie McKale and Braiden Scheffler scored three each.

The Bulldogs return to action Friday night when they host Adrian at 7:00 PM.