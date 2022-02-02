Davila Scores Twice in Chelsea Win Over Skyline
Brandon Davila scored a pair of first-period goals to give Chelsea an early lead and the Bulldogs held on for a 5-3 win over Ann Arbor Skyline Tuesday night.
Davila put the Bulldogs on top when he poked home a loose puck after a slap shot got past the Eagles goaltender and into the crease.
Skyline would tie it at 1-1, but Davila struck again a short time later for a 2-1 Chelsea lead.
A few moments later, Keegan Montgomery worked his way around the Skyline goaltender and wristed a shot into a wide-open net to make it 3-1 after one for the Bulldogs.
Jake Singer rifled a shot into the net from just inside the red line to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead early in the second.
A short time later Devon McIntyre found the net on the power-play to give the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead.
Skyline would get a pair of goals back, in the third to make the final 5-3.
Davila finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs.
McIntyre finished with a goal and two assists, while Michael Jones had two assists and Shane McLaughlin had one assist.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-6-1 on the season. They host Lenawee Saturday at 1:30 PM.
Photos by Mike Williamson