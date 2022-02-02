Davila Scores Twice in Chelsea Win Over Skyline

Brandon Davila scored a pair of first-period goals to give Chelsea an early lead and the Bulldogs held on for a 5-3 win over Ann Arbor Skyline Tuesday night.

Davila put the Bulldogs on top when he poked home a loose puck after a slap shot got past the Eagles goaltender and into the crease.

Skyline would tie it at 1-1, but Davila struck again a short time later for a 2-1 Chelsea lead.

A few moments later, Keegan Montgomery worked his way around the Skyline goaltender and wristed a shot into a wide-open net to make it 3-1 after one for the Bulldogs.

Keegan Montgomery gets around the Skyline goaltender and finds a wife-open net. Photo by Mike Williamson

Jake Singer rifled a shot into the net from just inside the red line to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead early in the second.

A short time later Devon McIntyre found the net on the power-play to give the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead.

Skyline would get a pair of goals back, in the third to make the final 5-3.

Davila finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs.

McIntyre finished with a goal and two assists, while Michael Jones had two assists and Shane McLaughlin had one assist.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-6-1 on the season. They host Lenawee Saturday at 1:30 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson