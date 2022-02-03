Agricole’s Milestone of $2M+ in Pay Outs Illuminates Deeper Mission

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Agricole Farm Stop in Chelsea recently passed an extraordinary milestone. The year-round indoor farmers market surpassed $2 million in payouts to local food producers and artisans.

“We feel honored to be able to provide a year-round outlet for our Michigan producers and so blessed that our community has been so receptive and supportive of our mission,” said Agricole Store Manager Shana Weddington in a press release. “We believe robust agricultural strength and sustainability are central to the health of our entire community.”

More than $2,085,007 has been paid out to local producers. Photo courtesy Agricole.

Historically, agricultural producers have struggled to get their products to consumers at a fair price. Today, demand for locally-sourced food and goods is exploding. Except for a scattering of summer farmers markets and roadside stands, the two issues struggle to intersect. That’s why at a time when the public wants local products and producers treated equitably, Agricole’s achievement is quietly remarkable. They’ve made it happen on both sides of the issue.

Reading the release hinted at a deeper story. I visited Agricole and sat down with Shana Weddington to hear more about the Agricole story.

I first learned that Agricole began and largely remains a clone of Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor, an outlet for local food producers to achieve a better profit margin than traditional channels. At Argus and Agricole, the farmers sell their goods on consignment, set their prices, and receive 75% of the revenue.

Photo: Doug Marrin

Conceived in 2017 by founders Abby Hurst, Sharon Norton, Patrick Zieske, and Kathy Kennedy, Agricole opened its doors in the refurbished Mack Building in 2019 with the help of a matching state grant, crowdfunding, and investors. In its projections for the first two years, Agricole estimated doing 60% of Argus’s payouts. Argus paid out $2 million in its first two years. Agricole also paid out $2 million to area food producers in its first two years, surpassing projections by $800,000.

“We’re surprised to find we have a much farther reach than just Chelsea,” says Weddington. “People come into town for medical care, school, and other services. While in town, they stop here. We’ve become a part of that route for a lot of folks.”

Photo: Doug Marrin

Agricole’s three-fold mission is:

To provide local farmers, artisans, and food producers an outlet at margins that encourage them to increase production, ultimately growing the local food economy in the area.

To provide the community a year-round channel where they can buy locally grown, naturally grown produce from farms that they recognize.

To cultivate community and education surrounding the benefits of consuming and purchasing food and goods that are produced locally. This includes providing employment opportunities that fosters a sense of purpose, belonging, and empowerment to the youth of our community.

Agricole continues to grow in its endeavors to fulfill that purpose. The farm stop opened its commercial kitchen in 2020. Currently, five licensed food producers use the facility to prepare their products. Most users are wholesalers utilizing the kitchen to make their food and then supply it to retailers. The kitchen will be used for instructional classes too.

Photo: Doug Marrin

But Chelsea’s popular farm stop is more than a cool little market with a great vibe. One could argue the Agricole mission is not about the shop at all. The building and commerce within it only serve as the physical intersection between the intangible needs of supply and demand. Agricole’s deeper mission involves inclusivity, equity, and looking out for your neighbor. To illustrate the point, Weddington used the shop’s coffee.

“John Roos of Roos Roast was great about helping us out in the café getting us hooked up with an espresso machine and training,” she says. “He was instrumental in getting the café piece launched.”

Agricole sells Roos Roast and uses it for its espresso and coffee drinks, but other coffees are sold in the shop too. “We’ve gone on to feature DawnBreaker Coffee, a Chelsea resident,” says Weddington. “We have two other area coffee roasters on our shelves, Vertex Coffee and Stovetop Coffee. We’re always looking to bring in producers who don’t have as much visibility.”

Photo: Doug Marrin

“Our mission is always local,” adds Weddington. “It’s not about funneling resources only to producers who are well established. We want to grow opportunities for people who are just getting started. We want to grow that economy.”

Weddington explains why. “It’s alarming that around 80% of all farmers are over age 50. Who is going to replace them? Where are we going to source our foods sustainably? Food shouldn’t be shipped from great distances if we’re dealing with a climate crisis.”

Agricole summarizes itself in the press release, saying, “Agricole Farm Stop itself, now represents over 150 producers seasonally, including vegetable farmers, meat and dairy farmers, cheese makers, wild mushroom foragers, and a vast variety of other locally produced goods such as prepared foods, baked goods, canned goods, coffee, tea, honey and maple syrup. The cafe features locally produced coffee, milk, sweeteners, and pastries and Agricole is committed to providing a community centered space where people gather, work, relax, and shop. As a mission-driven business, we value social good over profit and the success that this model has achieved in just two short years, has exceeded our expectations. Thank you to our amazing community for your continued support!”

You can learn more about Agricole at https://www.agricolefarmstop.com/