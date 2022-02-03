Macon Creek Announces Summer Arts Camp Enrollment for Summer 2022

Macon Creek announces open enrollment for its first annual Summer Arts Camp, a series of four 1-week intensive youth programs in instrumental music, visual & applied arts, theatre & dance and vocal arts.

Each session will include instruction from expert arts faculty members, guest artists and lecturers from wide-ranging fields of study. The day camp offers students in grades 6-12 a curriculum that integrates art, innovation and sustainability, with opportunities to explore the walking paths, pond, expansive fields and creek flowing the historic woods on Macon Creek’s 215-acre campus. Family-oriented events will be scheduled in the evenings during each camp week, and a student showcase will be open to the public on the final day of each session.

“Every session of the Summer Arts Camp at Macon Creek will feature a team of educators who are accomplished artists themselves,” explained Creative Lead John Goodell. “We want to offer our students the highest-level artistry and a unique summer arts camp experience.”

“This is an opportunity for young people to learn about the intersection of the arts with media, science, technology and the environment,” explains Community Lead Emily Olson. “Each camp will offer program-specific workshops and guest lectures, including music & technology, theatre improv, songwriting, experiential anatomy, how to prepare for auditions and forging a career in the arts. Students will also be able to learn about local history, beekeeping, sustainable gardening, and rural ecosystems. And of course, there will also be time set aside for socializing with fellow campers, group games, and exploring the campus and the beautiful grounds around Macon Creek.”

The Summer Arts Camp at Macon Creek is available to students in grades 6-12 in four sessions:



Instrumental Music Camp (June 20-24)

for students interested in full orchestra, chamber music, and jazz (instruments include: strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, piano, bass, drums)

large ensemble, small group coaching and private lessons

guest lectures in music in technology & social media, improvisation & composition, careers in music

intermediate to advanced players are welcome (not suitable for beginners)

Theatre & Dance Camp (July 11-15)

for theatre students interested in learning all aspects of theatre performance, including diction, stage direction and technical theatre OR

for dance students interested in technique classes and choreography in a variety of dance styles

large group, small group and individual coaching

guest lectures in improvisation, playwriting, screenwriting & choreography, experiential anatomy & yoga, careers in theatre & dance

all experience levels are welcome

Visual & Applied Arts Camp (July 25-29)

for students interested in learning to work with textiles, ceramics, painting, writing, and exploring other media

large group, small group and individual instruction

guest lectures in exhibiting in galleries & art shows, graphic design, setting up a home studio, creating a portfolio, careers in art

all experience levels are welcome



Vocal Arts Camp (August 8-12)

for students interested in vocal technique and performance in choral, cabaret and musical theatre styles

choir, small group and individual coaching

guest lectures in vocal health, songwriting, harmonization & arranging, movement & choreography for singers, careers in music

intermediate to advanced vocalists are welcome (not suitable for beginners)

Schedule, Costs & Scholarships

The schedule for each week of camp begins at 8:30 am and ends at 5:00 pm every day. Campers should plan to pack a lunch, snacks and water bottle every day. Each session will culminate in a public performance or showcase on the final day of camp.

The cost for each 1-week session is $400. Students may reserve their space by submitting an application and a $50 non-refundable deposit online at https://maconcreek.org/camp. Final payments are due before attending the first day of camp. All registered campers will receive a Macon Creek Summer Arts Camp T-shirt to wear for the final performance/showcase.

Macon Creek is committed to offering a diverse, equitable and inclusive summer camp. Scholarships are available for families experiencing financial hardship. Inquire about availability.

About Macon Creek

Macon Creek is a picturesque 215-acre campus in southeast Michigan dedicated to the arts, innovation and sustainability. Founded by The Hive Project, a Michigan 501(c)(3) whose mission is to empower artists, educators and entrepreneurs, Macon Creek will sustain holistic creators and programs for generations to come.

