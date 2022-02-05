Dexter Girls’ Take Control of SEC Red

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter girls’ basketball team earned some breathing room in the SEC Red standings after a pair of wins last week.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 9-0 in the Red and hold a two-game lead over Bedford at 5-2. Saline dropped a pair of contests last week to fall to 6-3 in the conference.

Dexter travels to Bedford Tuesday night for another Red showdown with the Mules.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a big fourth-quarter rally to squeak by Ann Arbor Pioneer 41-38 Tuesday.

Pioneer led 29-26 after three quarters and pushed the lead to 34-28 with 3:33 left.

Sydney Pnacek hit a driving lay-up to cut the lead to 34-30. After a missed triple, the Dreadnaughts fought for the offensive rebound and passed it out to Pnacek who nailed a triple to cut the lead to 34-33 with 2:16 left.

Pnacek scored her seventh straight point with a basket to put Dexter up 35-34 with 1:16 left.

Brianna Rodriguez sank a pair of free throws to push the Dexter lead to 37-34.

Pioneer sank a pair of free throws to cut the Dreads lead to 37-36 with 31.5, but Rodriguez would hit four of six free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win for Dexter.

Pnacek led Dexter with 21 points and five rebounds.

Rodriguez finished with nine points and Chloe Perry seven. Alena Blumberg and Maggie Lewis chipped in with two each.

The Dreadnaughts made short work of Monroe Friday night by routing the Trojans 67-34.

Dexter took a commanding 36-11 lead at the half and never looked back as they cruised to the win.

Pnacek had another big night for the Dreadnaughts with 26 points and eight rebounds.

Rodriguez was strong all night with 14 points, seven assists, and six boards, while Maddi Valentine added 10 points and five assists.

Blumberg chipped in with 10 points, five steals, and nine rebounds, Perry three points, Lewis and Berta Sanjuan two points each.

Dexter improved to 12-2 overall on the season.