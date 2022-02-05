Fast Start Carries Chelsea to Rout of Adrian

Cover- STN File Picture

A huge first quarter gave the Chelsea girls an early lead and they never looked back as they cruised to a 66-21 win over Adrian Friday night.

Leila Wells scored 11 points and Megan McCalla six in the opening quarter to spark the Bulldogs to a 23-5 lead after one.

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the second with Wells scoring seven, while McCalla added five and Caroline Knight four for a 22-10 run and give the Bulldogs a 45-15 halftime lead.

The lead grew to 63-20 in the third with McCalla scoring nine in the period.

Wells finished with a team-high 23 points.

McCalla added 20 and Avery Lay nine. Knight chipped in with four, while Katie Wickman, Grace Ratliff, Maggie McKale, Braiden Scheffler, and Meghan Bareis scored two each.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC White.