Adrian Rally in Fourth Stuns Bulldogs

Cover- STN File Photo

When hot from the outside, the Chelsea basketball team has shown that it can hang with anybody, but when they are not, the Bulldogs struggle to put points on the board and that was the case Friday night as Adrian rallied to take down Chelsea 52-47.

The Bulldogs would hold on to the lead for three quarters and after a Lucas Hanifan driving lay-in to start the fourth, would push the Bulldogs lead to 42-36, but they would go cold from there.

Chelsea would go scoreless for the next four minutes and the Maples would go on a 14-0 run to take a 50-42 lead.

Matt Blanton snapped the scoreless streak for the Bulldogs with a fade-away jumper to make it 50-44 with 3:20 left.

Hanifan hit a triple from the corner cut the lead to 50-47 with just over two minutes remaining, but it would be the last points of the night for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea got the ball back and called timeout with 14.6 left, but a game-tying triple bounced off the rim and Adrian got the rebound and was fouled with 1.7 left. The Maples sank both free throws to seal the win and hand the Bulldogs their second SEC White loss of the season.

Chelsea was just 3 for 19 from the three-point line in the contest.

It was a well-played defensive game as the teams combined for just nine free throws in the contest.

Blanton led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

Jake Stephens posted a double-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, while Hanifan finished with nine points.

The Bulldogs fell to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the SEC White.