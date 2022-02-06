Chelsea Hockey Stays on Top of SEC White

Cover- STN File Photo

After a pair of SEC wins last week, the Chelsea hockey team sits at the top of the league standings with just two weeks left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 in the conference with wins over Ann Arbor Skyline and Lenawee United last week. They have 16 points, leading Jackson (7-2) by two points. The teams will meet I the last regular-season game of the year on February 22nd and both have tough matchups with the red-hot Pinckney team over the next week.

The Bulldogs blanked Lenawee United 4-0 Saturday night.

Chelsea goaltender Luke Webster recorded his first career shutout in net by stopping 12 Lenawee shots to earn the win.

Drew Sherwood put the Bulldogs up 1-0 in the first with an unassisted goal.

Keegan Montgomery found the net to make it 2-0 late in the first with assists to Dylan McIntyre and Jake Singer.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Ewan Weid sent one past the Lenawee goaltender. Michael Jones assisted on the goal.

Brandon Davila would wrap up the scoring with a goal to make it 4-0 after two periods and the Bulldogs cruised to the win. Montgomery picked up the assist on the goal.