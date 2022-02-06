Chelsea Wrestlers Tie for Sixth at SEC Finals

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea wrestling team came home with a sixth-place tie at the SEC Finals in Jackson Saturday.

The sixth-place finish at the Finals gave the Bulldogs a tie for third with Jackson in the final SEC White standings. Adrian claimed the White title by finishing fourth at the final tournament.

The Bulldogs finished with 91 points to tie with Pinckney for 6th. Bedford easily won the overall title with 173 and Saline was second with 122.

Lucas Racine (28-9) won the 125-pound title for the Bulldogs. He went 3-0 on the day with two major decisions and a pin in the finals.

Daniel Garza (25-4) was second at 140 pounds. He picked up a pair of pins to reach the finals before falling to the champion from Adrian to go 2-1 on the day.

Cole Munson (15-3) was second at 160-pounds. He went 2-1 on the day with a pair of decisions before falling to the state-ranked wrestler from Bedford in the finals.

Jonas Norwood (27-6) went 2-1 and finished third at 119, while Elijah Ratliff (33-4) went 3-1 and placed third at 152.

Nick Garza picked up a win at 215 but did not place.

The Bulldogs will host the team district this week. They will take on the winner of Jackson Northwest and Parma Western for the district title. Chelsea will compete in the individual district at Mason Saturday.