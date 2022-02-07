Monthly Used Book Sale at Chelsea District Library

The Friends of Chelsea District Library offer a used book sale in the library basement on the second Saturday of every month from 10am to 1pm. There is a wonderful selection of adult, teen and kids books, books and music on CD, and movies on DVD. The cost is $5 for a bag of books, with individual books available at posted prices, and kid's books sold by the inch.

The Used Book sales were on hiatus for 16 months during the pandemic shutdown, resuming in June of 2021. At that time, the Friends increased their book sales for the rest of that summer to twice a month in order to make up lost revenue and sell the many books that had "quarantined" in the basement for more than a year. This proved to be a very labor intensive effort on the part of the Friends volunteers, but one that was welcomed by our returning shoppers. Monthly sales resumed in September and continue to be well attended by shoppers of all ages. In addition, the Chelsea community supported the resumed sales by donating many of their books and materials that had kept them occupied during the lockdown. The Friends always welcome these donations because these are the materials that replace the inventory from ongoing sales.

The money that is generated by the used book sales goes to fund many of the programs and events the Chelsea District Library offers such as Authors in Chelsea, the Summer Reading Program, Midwest Literary Walk, Music in the Air, and Songfest, to name just a few.

Volunteers are critical to the Friends operations. During the past year, we have had several new volunteers join our team. Nevertheless, the Friends are always happy to welcome new volunteers to help get ready for and assist at the Saturday sales. Anyone who would like more information about joining the Friends, or to interview our board president or the used book sale chair, should inquire at the library circulation desk for that information.

The Friends next book sale is February 12 from 10am to 1pm. As we have in the past, this sale will feature a number of laptop computers withdrawn from library service. They will be for sale to the public on a first come, first-served basis. While these computers are not powerful enough for gaming or video streaming, they are perfectly adequate for emailing and word processing.

For the Community Calendar: upcoming book sale dates: February 12, March 12, April 9, May 14 (Saturdays from 10-1pm)