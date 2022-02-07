St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Launches New Urgent Care Inside Hospital Emergency Department

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea announced the launch of a new Urgent Care, conveniently located inside the hospital’s Emergency Department. Upon arrival to the Emergency Department and Urgent Care entrance, patients will be evaluated by St. Joe’s Chelsea medical personnel to determine whether they require an emergency room or an urgent care visit, and based upon that evaluation they will be directed to the appropriate level of care.

“Our newly combined Emergency Department and Urgent Care center improves care for local residents by taking the guesswork out of choosing where to seek treatment,” said Nancy Graebner-Sundling, president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. “Now, both levels of care are available in one convenient location, close to home, and patients can rest assured knowing they are in the right place and will receive the right care.”

Should the patient’s medical condition change and they require a higher level of care, the patient can quickly be seen as an emergency room patient, with access to additional radiology and lab services – without having to go to another location.

Like the Emergency Department, the Urgent Care is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No appointments are needed or accepted for Urgent Care visits.

Conditions that will be treated in the Urgent Care include:

Animal or insect bites

Cold and flu

Cuts that need stitches

Sprains and strains

Asthma

Urinary tract infection

School or sports physicals

Occupational health needs

At this time, the St. Joe’s Chelsea Emergency Department and Urgent Care does not offer COVID-19 testing unless a patient is symptomatic and it is deemed necessary as part of an overall Urgent Care or Emergency Department visit. The public can find a conveniently located testing location near them by visiting www.solvhealth.com.

“We are excited to be able to offer our community another resource for care, while providing them with the same care team and group of experienced physicians,” said Kent Collin, the Emergency Department medical director at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. “We believe our combined Emergency Department and Urgent Care center will improve patient flow, reduce wait times, and ultimately deliver better care to our community.”

