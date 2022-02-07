American 1 Credit Union announces 2022 Scholarship Availability for High School Seniors

American 1 Credit Union pledged $16,000 to the Community Involvement Scholarship Program to 16 high school students in 2022.

Funded by American 1’s Skip-a-Pay program, the scholarship program has been going strong since 2004. Skip-a-Pay allows credit union members to skip one month’s loan payment for a fee of $25, and a portion of the fee funds the scholarship program.

Last year, American 1 exceeded $200K in scholarships to 208 students.

“It’s exhilarating that we crossed that $200,000 milestone with our scholarship program last year,” said Janelle Merritt, Vice President of Community Partnerships at American 1. “I’m looking forward to another year and seeing another group of hard-working recipients this year! We truly value giving back at American 1, and education and helping the youth in our community are especially exciting opportunities for us.”

Scholarship applications are due April 8, 2022. For more information and an application, visit www.american1cu.org/scholarships

Established in 1950, American 1 Credit Union today serves over 60,000 members with branches in Jackson, Washtenaw, Hillsdale, Calhoun, Lenawee, and Wayne counties. American 1 is proud to serve the members of their communities by creating financial wellness through personal everyday banking.