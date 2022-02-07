Dexter Forum Summary 02-05-22

From Moderator John Hansen

Steve Petty has followed Amy Heydlauff as the executive in charge of The Five Healthy Towns Foundation and he joined us along with Matt Pegouskie to bring us up to date on foundation activities.

It was noted that a large (355 unit) senior-focused housing development is being proposed for the one corner of Baker and I-94 that does not have a truck stop.

Our three senior center board members assured us that the senior center is conducting as many activities as possible while being sensitive to the very vulnerable population they serve and that planning for the future is well underway.

And then followed a lengthy and actually quite heartwarming discussion on the efforts by our county treasurer, Catherine McClary, and Webster Township treasurer, John Scharf, to help people struggling to pay their property taxes avoid foreclosure. Apparently, the bureaucratic process required to ensure that the right people get the right considerations can be insurmountable by many of the folks who are most in need. It's nice to know that the people charged by law with conducting the foreclosure process seem to be doing everything in their power to help prevent these fiscal and personal catastrophes.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM on Zoom.