CPD Weekly Report 02-08-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-479

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: February 5, 2022

Time: 1:05 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the Chelsea Police Department to take a report of a larceny that had taken place on February 4th at approximately 6:20 pm. The complainant stated that when he arrived at work, he noticed that a framed piece of artwork was missing from the wall. In an effort to determine how and when it had gone missing the complainant reviewed the surveillance footage. The complainant found a video of a male subject taking the framed artwork off of the wall and leaving the premises. A search of the night’s receipts located the suspect's identity as he had paid with a credit card.

Telephone contact was made with the suspect, a 41-year-old Manchester man. The officer spoke with the suspect and he admitted to taking the item off the wall and admitted that he felt very bad about what he had done. The suspect agreed to bring the item to the Chelsea Police Department immediately so that it could be returned to the owner. The owner declined to prosecute criminal charges since he was able to get the property back.

#####

Incident #: 22-431

Location: 500 block of Wilkinson Street

Date: February 1, 2022

Time: 12:24 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station an officer took a telephone complaint about a fraud that had just occurred involving a gift card scam. The complainant stated that while at work she had received an email from what appeared to be from her boss requesting that she go purchase three Google Play Gift Cards. The complainant complied and made the purchase and then sent photos of the front and back of each of the gift cards and the security code. The complainant stated that almost immediately after sending the photos she received another email requesting her to go buy additional gift cards. At that time, she became suspicious and upon closer inspection, she determined that the email was not being sent from her boss but from a fictitious email made to resemble her boss. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.

#####

Incident #: 22-428

Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street

Date: February 1, 2022

Time: 7:57 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol the officer stopped a vehicle with no license plate. The officer made contact with the driver who provided the officer with a Michigan ID card and a Salvage Title for the vehicle but was unable to provide any registration or insurance paperwork. It was determined that the driver a 27-year-old Brooklyn woman did not have a valid driver's license and only had a Michigan ID card. The driver was allowed to park her vehicle in a private parking lot and was given a ride to her place of employment. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for driving on a suspended license.