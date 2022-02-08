Then & Now: Chelsea’s Glazier Bank

From Chelsea Area Historical Society

In 1901, Frank P Glazier, a second-generation entrepreneur, hired architect Claire Allen to design the Chelsea Savings Bank as a memorial to his father, George Glazier. Standing on the corner of South and Main Streets, the exterior is clad in limestone and glacial granite cut by local stonemasons Eisele and Eder brothers and laid by George Hindelang. Once called “the finest bank building between Chicago and Detroit,” it features two-story columns that frame an arched entrance with a memorial wreath above the door. The magnificent interior dome allowed sunlight to stream through the building.

Young Frank Glazier. Courtesy CAHS

Glazier developed his father's iron foundry in Chelsea into a prosperous company that manufactured stoves marketed as the “Best and Brightest.” At the same time, he was involved in civic and political matters, but as his biographer, Louis Doll notes, Glazier had a "lust for power" that eventually corrupted him and caused his downfall. As State Treasurer, Glazier was sentenced to Jackson Prison for improper bank transactions involving state funds and his bank in 1907. However, politics intervened to free him from prison for medical reasons, and he was pardoned in January 1912 to live ten more years at Cavanaugh Lake. Jason Eyster’s new musical, The Only Man in Town!, illuminates the life of Glazier and most likely will draw quite an audience when it is eventually staged.

The Village of Chelsea and the surrounding area prospered, and the bank did too. It continued to operate out of the stone Glazier building at South and Main until there was a need for modern drive-up banking services. The new bank building, located at the corner of M-52 and Old US 12, opened in 1968 along with a downtown branch on Orchard and Main.

The Glazier stone building was granted to Washtenaw County for use as the 14th District Court, and a historic courthouse group raised funds to restore it. The extensive restoration in 1983 revealed its beautiful dome once again and the remarkable wood throughout the building.

Glazier Bank as it is today. Photo Doug Marrin