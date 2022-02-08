Washtenaw United Wins 5-1 over St. Catherine’s

From Adam Winters, Coach

Washtenaw United girls’ HS ice hockey team traveled to Suburban Arena - Farmington Hills Saturday for their MSHSHL matchup with St. Catherine’s. Washtenaw had 58 shots on goal to St. Catherine’s 8, taking home a 5-1 win.

First period goals were scored by Reese Caryl (Saline) with assists from Kathryn Winters (Saline) and Jillian Eggleston (Dexter). At the end of the period, as the United finished killing off a minor penalty, Washtenaw’s Sydney Clark (Saline) jumped onto the ice, stick handled deftly through St. Catherine’s end, and lifted the puck over their goaltender to end the 1st period 2-0 United.

In the second period, a solid shot on net by Julia Berkholz (Dexter) and hard work in front of St. Catherine’s netminder by Raegan Kopitsch (Dexter) and Chloe Dillen (Saline) resulted in a goal by Kopitsch. A similar effort by Makenna Lupi (Saline) resulted in Washtenaw’s fourth goal when Lupi redirected a pass from Cecilia Henricksen (Chelsea) behind the St. Cat’s goalie.

Washtenaw’s last goal of the game came at the beginning of the 3rd period when Eggleston received a pass off the faceoff from Caryl, took the puck wide in St. Catherine’s zone and shot a bullet that went over St. Catherine’s goalie. Another opportunity presented itself when freshman Sam Wawzysko (Saline) appeared to have a good scoring opportunity but the St. Catherine’s defenders were able to wall off her shot. Wawzysko had a strong game and received the “Hard Hat” award by the team leadership post-game. Washtenaw’s goalie, Trista Tracy (Saline) stood strong against the few shots that came into her end. St. Catherine’s lone goal came late in the 3rd period when St. Catherine’s Sophia Roux was able to benefit from a scramble in front of the Washtenaw net.

Next up, Washtenaw will host local rival Pioneer High School on Friday, February 11th at 5:30 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. Pioneer plays Huron-Skyline on Saturday and the United play Huron-Skyline at Buhr Park on Sunday, February 13th at 3:30 p.m. This series of games is the inaugural Tree Town Trophy for the three programs.

INFORMATIONAL ADDENDUM: Washtenaw United is a High School Girls’ Hockey Team skating out of the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The team serves High Schools within Washtenaw County that do not have a dedicated team to play for. Currently, Pioneer and the combined Skyline-Huron have dedicated teams. Washtenaw United is made up of players from Saline, Dexter, Chelsea, and Milan. The team is in its second year of play as a member of the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League (MGHSHL).

