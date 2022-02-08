Sylvan Township's Citizen of the Year for 2021

Although he says he feels a bit out of place accepting the award and approaches it with a humble view, Kerry Franks is deserving of the honor of Sylvan Township Citizen of the Year 2021.

The honor was announced by the township board at the Feb. 1 board meeting.

Sylvan Township Supervisor Kathleen Kennedy explained to The Sun Times News (STN) why Franks deserved to be honored with an award that states it is for outstanding contributions and exemplary community leadership.

“Kerry has given many hours of service to the Sylvan Township Water and Sewer Authority over the years,” Kennedy said. “His genuine concern for what is best for the township is evident in what he does and his participation is appreciated.”

Franks told STN, “I'm incredibly humbled by this honor and was totally caught off guard.”

In many ways Franks is a person doing important work for the township, but it's in the background and not at the forefront of everyone's mind. A big part of his involvement with the township is the history of it and how things have changed and continue to.

When he retired from Chrysler/FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) in December of 2017, he said he found he had some extra time to offer in a number of ways.

“That very month, the yearly flyer that Sylvan Township sent out was asking for volunteers for the Sylvan Township Water and Sewer Authority (STWSA) Board,” he said. “Not having any idea about the STWSA, let alone governmental parliamentary procedures, I stepped in, literally and figuratively, and served as the secretary and a board member.”

In detailing some of the history of the STWSA Board, he said, ironically, since 2014, it has only dealt with 5 percent of the Water system, but 100 percent Sewer system. The remaining 95 percent of the water system is under the township control.

The township sewer system was built the same time as the water system, early 2000, but Franks said it has had very little press or publicity like the water system.

“I think that is because a small number of people have been personally dedicated and devoted personal time to its success,” he said. “All that was done prior to my joining the 'Authority', but like all things, change is inevitable. With the Cassidy Lake Prison closure, Leoni WasteWater Treatment plant issues, the housing growth in Chelsea and Sylvan Township, no growth foreseen in Lyndon, etc, we are in the process of folding the STWSA back into the Sylvan Township directly.”

He said, “The restructuring is to streamline the utility support for both the Sewer and the Water all under the Sylvan Township roof.”

Looking over his time in lending a hand and now being honored, Franks said, “My involvement on the STWSA Board has been an interesting learning experience and the award is not necessary, but deeply appreciated.”