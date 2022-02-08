BREAKING: Saline Board Of Education Appoints New Trustee

BREAKING – The Saline Area Schools Board of Education had seven candidates to choose from to replace Derek Valenti, who resigned last month. After a lengthy discussion among the remaining trustees, they ultimately voted unanimously to appoint David Hayward to the empty seat temporarily.

Hayward now has ten days to complete the necessary paperwork in order to be sworn in to the position on February 22, according to Board of Education President Jennifer Steben. Once completed, Hayward will fill the position for the rest of the term until December.

Hayward has a medical background, working in Detroit. His analytical statistical background was a significant factor in the Board’s decision, as they are expecting to deal with a lot of data in decision making over the course of the rest of the school year.

Hayward has been fairly prominent in recent policy decisions over the last few years. Notably, Hayward was a persistent voice in favor of the recently passed trans policy; advocating on behalf of lived experienced as a non-binary person, and behalf of Hayward’s child, who is also non-binary.

This story is breaking and will be updated in a subsequent article.

Image Credit: Scot Graden, former Saline Area Schools Superintendent.