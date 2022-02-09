The Future of the 14A-3 District Court in Chelsea

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Speculation has been swirling about what will become of the 14A-3 District Court located in downtown Chelsea.

Built in 1901 as a bank, the aging building can no longer meet the requirements to house one of Washtenaw County’s courts. The 14A-3 District Court presides over Criminal Misdemeanor and Civil Infraction (Traffic) cases for the cities of Chelsea and Dexter and the townships of Dexter, Lima, Lyndon, Northfield, Scio, Sylvan, and Webster. The court will eventually have a new home. The only question is where.

The Sun Times News asked Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski to clear the air as to what is happening with the 14A-3. Mr. Maciejewski first laid the context by explaining who makes what decisions regarding court buildings.

“One important thing to remember is that the court administration is a separate governmental body than the regular Washtenaw County administration,” said Maciejewski. “The court administration has jurisdiction over where they hear cases. They decide where the courthouse will be. But the county administration has to approve the funding for that.”

The courts decide where they want to hold court, but the county commissioners determine if it gets funded.

Maciejewski explained that in the next few months, the court administration would be presenting a plan to the County Commission to consolidate some court operations in Saline, making it a centralized court location. This would mean constructing an addition to the existing court facility to house the 14A-3. The commissioners would have to approve funding the project to move forward.

The Chelsea Courthouse was initially built as an early 1900s bank and retrofitted to be a courthouse. “It doesn’t have the appropriate security measures that you want to have in a court building in 2022,” says Maciejewski.

Maciejewski has an alternative idea to moving the 14A-3 to Saline. His vision is to create a Western Washtenaw County Service Center. “Other than a road commission yard and this courtroom in an old bank building, there are no county facilities west of Zeeb Road,” he says. “I’ve been very interested in trying to establish a western service center for a variety of county departments and offices as a space to provide services to people out here, so they don’t have to drive into Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, or Saline.”

“I believe there is absolutely a need to have a courthouse in the Chelsea community, not only for the city but also the surrounding townships,” adds Maciejewski. “I firmly believe that level of service is needed and justified in this part of the county.”

Maciejewski says the Chelsea court will not be going away anytime soon. The quickest scenario would be for the court administration to submit its plans, the commission approves the funding, and upon approval, construction begins.

In the midst of all that, Maciejewski explains that the county is assessing its space and demand for services. He hopes the benefits of a western service center fit into that planning.

“I’m really hoping that this discussion is a partnership with the court administration, county administration, Board of Commissioners, and the City of Chelsea so that we can all work together for a solution and come up with something better than we have today,” says Maciejewski.

Maciejewski is hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday, February 23, at 6:30 pm via Zoom. The county administration will overview the situation with the 14A-3 District Court building and the space planning assessment and then listen to residents’ feedback.

“I really encourage people to attend that and express what they want to see,” says Maciejewski. “I’m interested in hearing how people want to use a western service center.”