PHOTO GALLERY- Chelsea Cheer Team Third at Second SEC White Jamboree

The Chelsea cheer team hosted the 2nd SEC White jamboree of the season Wednesday night, and the varsity squad came in third place and the Beach Middle School team was first.

The varsity squad was in first after one round but dropped to third after the second with an 8-point penalty assessed to the team.

The Bulldogs posted a strong third round but came up five point short of second place Tecumseh. Dexter took first and has won both league jamborees this season.

Chelsea is sitting tied for second place with Tecumseh in the overall standings with one more jamboree at Dexter next week.

The Beach Middle School team took home first at the second SEC White jamboree Wednesday night

The middle school squad easily won their division by posting the top score in both rounds. They beat out second-place Dexter by 19 points.

Photos by Mike Williamson