7th Annual Jelly Bean Jump-Up Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence

This February, during the month that many people celebrate Valentine’s Day, Zingerman’s Community of Businesses and SafeHouse Center have partnered together for the seventh time to bring awareness to survivors of domestic violence.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of domestic violence in their lifetime, and it can affect anyone in any segment of our community. SafeHouse Center provides advocacy, support, and most of all, hope to survivors.

Zingerman’s co-founder, Ari Weinzweig, started this fundraiser in 2016 after his beloved corgi, Jelly Bean, passed away in May 2015. Weinzweig wanted to share the unconditional love that his dog provided to him by giving back to the community. During their 17 years together, Jelly Bean and Weinzwig jogged past SafeHouse Center daily. Her loving personality modeled the kind of positive belief, hope, and generosity that SafeHouse Center is all about.

There are many activities across the community where people can get involved and help support survivors at SafeHouse Center during the month:

● Drop your donation into the boxes you’ll find at all Zingerman’s businesses as well as at a few Old National Bank locations.

● Shop at Plum Market Ann Arbor locations between Feb. 28th and March 6th and you will be asked to make a donation when you check out at the registers. As a thank you, receive a bag of jelly beans! YUM!

● Shopping at the Zingerman’s Mail Order Warehouse Shop on Friday, February 11th! All of that day’s proceeds from the Warehouse Shop located at 710 Phoenix Drive in Ann Arbor, will be donated to SafeHouse Center! So come grab some Zingerman’s goodies for a great cause!

● Purchase a 2022 Jelly Bean Jump Up Canine Calendar as supplies last at a Zingerman’s business! All proceeds are donated right to SafeHouse Center!

● Donate online at www.safehousecenter.org/jellybeanjumpup/

To find out more about all the events planned for Jelly Bean Jump Up please visit www.safehousecenter.org/jellybeanjumpup/

Information about SafeHouse Center: SafeHouse Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation in Washtenaw County, Michigan. We are a social change and social service organization dedicated to ending gender-based violence. We provide 24-hour response to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and we work to educate our communities about what they can do to end domestic/dating violence and sexual assault. If you are in danger, or would like more information about domestic/dating violence and sexual assault, please call our 24-hour helpline at 734-995-5444.