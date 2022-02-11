Chelsea’s 2nd Quarter Growth Report

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At the February 7, 2022, Chelsea City Council meeting, Community Development Director Julia Upfal reported on the City’s growth for the second fiscal quarter dated October 1 to December 31, 2022.

Ms. Upfal reports 17 zoning permits and 28 building permits for the quarter resulting in $2.2 million in improvements.

Other highlights from Ms. Upfal’s report include:

Jiffy Mix has begun constructing a new warehouse and will be remodeling its mezzanine area. The company is awaiting approval from the County Water Resource Commission to get a building permit for a new tool building.

South Main Street: Culvers, Dunkin’ Donuts (inside the Shell gas station), T-Mobile, and Urgent Care receive their certificates of occupancy. Henry Ford Allegiance received its building permit for an interior remodel. The Starbucks/Burger King project zoning has been approved, and construction will begin soon.

Downtown: The Grateful Crow request for a covered patio has been approved. Special Land Permits for Collins Off Main and Farm Sudz have been approved for new locations in the former Vogels and Fosters building.

Main Street Park Project: Conversations continue between the developer and the City on redeveloping the old Federal Screw Works property into a city park.

On the horizon are the Westchester Farms project of 96 condominiums, the final site plan for Lincoln Pointe 25 single-family homes, and Heydlauff’s Main Street expansion of its showroom.

MEDC: Ms. Upfal included a synopsis of her collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).