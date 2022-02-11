Chelsea Forms New Community Public Safety Task Force
By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter
In response to a recommendation from the Bobcat Police Operational Audit completed late last summer, Chelsea City Council has formed and filled a Community Public Safety Task Force.
The purpose of the Task Force is to develop and prioritize recommendations from the Bobcat report for City Council’s consideration. The Council established the Task Force at its December 13, 2021, meeting and opened a 30-day application period for qualified candidates.
The 14-member task force is to be comprised of the following community members:
- Two City Council
- Two Chelsea Police Department
- One from Chelsea Human Rights Commission
- One from Chelsea Area Schools
- Two from Chelsea’s business community
- Two from Chelsea’s youth community
- Two from Chelsea’s senior community
- Two Chelsea residents-at-large
Twenty-six community members applied for the open seats. At its February 7 meeting, the Council chose new Task Force members using ranked-choice voting. The following people were elected:
- Sudha Myers representing the Human Rights Commission
- Kristin van Reesema representing Chelsea Area Schools
- Francisa Fernandez representing Chelsea businesses
- Jennifer Fairfield representing Chelsea businesses
- Caley Plank representing Chelsea youth
- Mya King representing Chelsea youth
- Michael Townley representing Chelsea senior citizens
- Robert Long representing Chelsea senior citizens
- Suzanne Vanden Bosch representing citizens at large
- Carolyn Robbins representing citizens at large
Mayor Pacheco and Councilmember Iannelli will also be on the task force representing the City Council. Chief Ed Toth represents Chelsea Police Department, and one more CPD representative is yet to be determined.
The Task Force is scheduled to present draft recommendations to the City Council on May 2, 2022, and final recommendations on June 6.