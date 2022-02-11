Chelsea Forms New Community Public Safety Task Force

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In response to a recommendation from the Bobcat Police Operational Audit completed late last summer, Chelsea City Council has formed and filled a Community Public Safety Task Force.

The purpose of the Task Force is to develop and prioritize recommendations from the Bobcat report for City Council’s consideration. The Council established the Task Force at its December 13, 2021, meeting and opened a 30-day application period for qualified candidates.

The 14-member task force is to be comprised of the following community members:

Two City Council

Two Chelsea Police Department

One from Chelsea Human Rights Commission

One from Chelsea Area Schools

Two from Chelsea’s business community

Two from Chelsea’s youth community

Two from Chelsea’s senior community

Two Chelsea residents-at-large

Twenty-six community members applied for the open seats. At its February 7 meeting, the Council chose new Task Force members using ranked-choice voting. The following people were elected:

Sudha Myers representing the Human Rights Commission

Kristin van Reesema representing Chelsea Area Schools

Francisa Fernandez representing Chelsea businesses

Jennifer Fairfield representing Chelsea businesses

Caley Plank representing Chelsea youth

Mya King representing Chelsea youth

Michael Townley representing Chelsea senior citizens

Robert Long representing Chelsea senior citizens

Suzanne Vanden Bosch representing citizens at large

Carolyn Robbins representing citizens at large

Mayor Pacheco and Councilmember Iannelli will also be on the task force representing the City Council. Chief Ed Toth represents Chelsea Police Department, and one more CPD representative is yet to be determined.

The Task Force is scheduled to present draft recommendations to the City Council on May 2, 2022, and final recommendations on June 6.