Chelsea schools has an urgent need for transportation help

The Chelsea School District is reaching out to the community looking for some much needed help.

In a letter to the community, CSD says, “It’s with great urgency that we are reaching out to our community to look for individuals to work in our transportation department. We need bus drivers and bus monitors to support our students daily.”

The Sun Times News asked the school district about the issue, specifically how short is it with bus drivers and monitors.

Marcus Kaemming, CSD

Assistant Superintendent, said they “are down a few drivers this year through resignation and retirements. Our normal subs need to drive on a daily basis because of this. We also anticipate quite a few retirements for the end of this school year.”

Currently, CSD is using subs, administration and other staff to fill in to support the transportation efforts.

Kaemming said they can use a bus monitor right away and have a need for a couple regular drivers for this year as well. He said they anticipate the need for three to five drivers for next year.

Here is the letter in whole:

Hello Chelsea Community,

It’s with great urgency that we are reaching out to our community to look for individuals to work in our transportation department. We need bus drivers and bus monitors to support our students daily. Our drivers and monitors are critical positions in our district. In most cases, they are the first people to see the children in the morning and the last to see them at night. This connection is crucial to the education of our students. We have been critically short for the entire year. We need your help to get through the remainder of this school year and going into the 2022-2023 school year.

As you can imagine with staffing shortages across the area, we are doing an incredible job with fewer staff. To this point, we have kept these shortages from impacting services and routes. In particular for this year, we need a bus monitor to support students while on current routes. These monitor positions focus on safety and directly work with students as the buses are transporting students. While they are not driving a bus, the monitors are essential to many of our overall goals of maintaining safety. Both full time and part time employees are welcome.

If you are interested in a position please contact us to come out for a visit. We can even set a time to drive or ride a bus!

Our drivers and monitors receive the following as part of their employment:

● District will provide and pay for training

● Retention Bonus paid in June of 2022

● Sick and Personal Time

● Retirement Benefits

● Insurance Benefits for those who qualify

● Paid Holidays

● Attendance Incentives

● First year stipend

If you have any questions or would like more information about these rewarding positions, please contact Marcus Kaemming in our Human Resources department.

Thank you for your consideration.

Kaemming can be reached at 734-433-2200, ext. 6081 or by email at mkaemming@chelsea.k12.mi.us.