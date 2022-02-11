Chelsea Council Community Report 02-07-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The following are highlights from the Chelsea City Council meeting on February 7, 2022.

Bills and payroll: The Council approved the following:

Payment of invoices totaling $212,547.34 for the period January 14 – February 3

Payment of weekly expenses totaling $238,968.51 for the same period

Payment of bi-weekly payroll of $135,572.37 dated January 18

Presentation: Washtenaw County Director of Strategic Planning, Andrew DeLeeuw, gave an overview of the future of the Chelsea Courthouse. Points Mr. DeLeeuw made included:

The county court administration decides where its facilities are to be located, but the county commissioners approve the funding for the buildings.

The county court administration has a plan to consolidate its operations in Saline. Under the plan, Chelsea’s 14A-3 District Court would be moved to Saline.

The county planners are proposing a wester Washtenaw service center located in Chelsea, encompassing the 14A-3 and other county services.

No firm plans have been approved to move Chelsea’s 14A-3 District Court.

Council Appointment Voting Process: The Council approved Rank Choice Voting for Council appointments where applicable.

Human Rights Commission: Susan Morrel-Samuels and Joanne Ladio were reappointed to the HRC. Both terms expire 02/01/2025.

Parks and Rec: Andrew Thomson was reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission as a Chelsea Community Education and Recreation member. His term expires 03/01/2026.

Community Public Safety Task Force: The Council formed the new Community Public Task Force by approving the following members:

Sudha Myers representing the Human Rights Commission

Kristin van Reesema representing Chelsea Area Schools

Francisa Fernandez representing Chelsea businesses

Jennifer Fairfield representing Chelsea businesses

Caley Plank representing Chelsea youth

Mya King representing Chelsea youth

Michael Townley representing Chelsea senior citizens

Robert Long representing Chelsea senior citizens

Suzanne Vanden Bosch representing citizens at large

Carolyn Robbins representing citizens at large

Mayor Pacheco and Councilmember Iannelli will also be on the task force representing the City Council. Chief Ed Toth represents Chelsea Police Department.

Remote City Meetings: The Council discussed the City Attorney’s opinion on City boards, committees, and commissions meeting virtually. To remain compliant to the Open Meetings Act, the City Attorney concluded that “any committee, or subcommittee that does not include a quorum of the public body and that is only advisory is not required to comply with the Open Meetings Act. If, however, a committee or subcommittee has the authority to make decisions that would otherwise be the responsibility of the public body, then, that group is subject to the Open Meetings Act.”

The City Attorney listed the following groups to comply with the Open Meetings Act by meeting in person: Cit Council, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Parks & Recreation Commission, and Board of Review.

Work Session: The Council scheduled a work session with the Main Street Parks Alliance (MSPA) for February 22 at 6:00 pm. The MSPA wants to lead the redevelopment and ultimately donate the park to the City of Chelsea when construction is complete. Before this donation may take place, the MSPA needs to conduct thorough due diligence regarding the environmental, legal, engineering, and planning components in addition to community engagement. One of the first steps in this process is to discuss the City’s potential role as a partner.

Executive Search RFP: The Council approved a request for proposal to be distributed to consultants in assisting the City in its search for a new City Manager. The proposal deadline is February 23, with the hiring decision to come before the Council on March 7.

Street Administrator: The Council designated Julia Upfal as Chelsea’s Street Administrator. The Street Administrator is primarily responsible for monitoring the condition of city streets and liaison with MDOT.

Utilities Director: The Council passed a resolution to authorize the Utilities Director to serve as the Member Authorized Representative for Michigan Public Power Agency Energy Services Project. Chelsea’s Utilities Director is Ray Schmidt.

Power Commissioner: The Council adopted a resolution appointing Utilities Director Ray Schmidt as Commissioner to the Michigan Public Power Agency for the City of Chelsea.

Community Development Report: Director Julia Upfal gave her 2nd Quarter Report on the City’s growth.

The video of the entire council meeting is posted on the City’s website.