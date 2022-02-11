Chelsea schools respond to Washtenaw County's COVID announcement

The Chelsea School District responds to the news that the Washtenaw County Health Department will “lift its remaining COVID-19 health orders in K-12 educational settings effective Feb 28. This includes two orders, one requiring masks, and another for isolation and quarantine.”

Here is the letter dated Feb. 11 sent out to the community from CSD Superintendent Julie Helber:

"Dear Chelsea School District Families,

The Chelsea School District currently follows the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) Mask Mandate. However, at 8 a.m. this morning, we were made aware that the WCHD will be sharing a press release announcing the rescinding of the mandatory mask order effective on February 28.

We understand the health department is making these changes based on local factors such as the significant decline in cases and high vaccination rates.

Prior to the WCHD mandate, back in August 2021, when the school year started, the Chelsea School District had developed a Covid-19 Return to Learn Plan that involved wearing masks in high and substantial transmission phases. This was revised after vaccine availability was made to all school-aged populations. It is below:

However, with this sudden change from the WCHD in rescinding their mask mandate, district staff, local health officials, and our Board of Education will be reviewing this action in the next couple of weeks. We will also be seeking stakeholder input during this time (more information on how to provide input will be available next week). We will then report back to the Chelsea School District Community by February 25, 2022, with our masking plan moving forward. Therefore, in compliance with the health order, we will continue to require masks in school and during all school-sanctioned events, until at least February 28. Thank you for your cooperation.

*Please note that masks will continue to be required on buses, per federal requirements for transportation regardless of these decisions. The Chelsea School District does not have any legal authority to consider changing the mask requirement on buses.

We understand that change is difficult and that the decisions that have been and will be made will not please everyone. As we work to make decisions on the mask mandate, we will be looking for your input, consider the recommendations from the health department and CDC, and continue to prioritize in-person school. Decisions such as this have the potential to become somewhat divisive in communities. I am confident that by working together, we can make a decision that is in the best interest of our students, staff, and families."

Here is some of the announcement from the Washtenaw County Health Department:

Washtenaw County Health Department will lift its remaining COVID-19 health orders in K-12 educational settings effective Feb 28. This includes two orders, one requiring masks, and another for isolation and quarantine.

Since these orders were issued, pandemic conditions have changed considerably. Universal masking remains strongly recommended in K-12 educational settings and provides an additional layer of protection, especially when high-quality masks are used consistently in indoor settings. Current orders remain in effect until February 28, 2022.

Students who test positive or are exposed as close contacts will continue to be excluded from school under the Michigan Public Health Code and existing administrative rules.

The orders were issued in September 2021 and prior to the omicron variant. While they were set to remain in place based on CDC COVID Data Tracker of "substantial" or "high," conditions have changed enough to warrant rescinding them. Local COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-age children are the highest in the state. Layering protective strategies remains critical to maintaining in-person learning and protecting health. Masking, which continues to be recommended, is only one of multiple strategies available.

“Local health orders have been necessary during the pandemic, and these orders have helped protect in-person learning, critical health care capacity, and overall health,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department.

“We are in a different place now. We can offer more flexibility while we continue to provide appropriate guidance and work with our local schools to protect health, prevent spread, and maintain in-person learning as safely as possible,” continues Loveluck.

Local cases have declined sharply since peaking in early January. Hospitalizations and deaths have also declined but continue to be reported. Transmission in Washtenaw is still considered high, but local health systems report improved capacity. School-only orders have also become less effective during the omicron surge because school is only a small part of potential or overall community exposures and the variant is significantly more transmissible.

Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommend universal indoor masking by all students (ages 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masking indoors and in crowded settings continues to be recommended by the CDC, the MDHHS, and other health authorities and is required on public transportation, including school buses. Washtenaw County Health Department continues to strongly recommend wearing a high-quality, well-fitted mask in public indoor settings, including schools.

“Importantly, our local orders remain in full force until the end of the month,” confirms Ruth Kraut, MPH, deputy health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “Before the planned changes take place, we will provide updated school guidance. Masks will be required when students or staff have had close contact with someone who has COVID or are returning from COVID isolation. Under federal orders, masks continue to be required on public transportation and school buses.”

Health Department recommendations are supported by scientific data and public health expertise. They should be used to guide decision-making during a pandemic without the need for additional state or local orders. This is the traditional role of public health authorities, which generally do not have the resources to monitor or enforce broad mandates.

At the same time, the COVID-19 virus continues to be unpredictable. Future variants could emerge and cause widespread, serious illness requiring new emergency actions.