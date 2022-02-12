Chelsea's Adam Taylor named NHSSCA Coach of the Year for the State of Michigan

Accolades continue to pour in as the National High School Strength Coaches Association named Chelsea's Adam Taylor the 2022 Michigan Coach of the Year this week.

This award is given annually to a High School Strength and Conditioning Coach in recognition for his or her coaching achievements and passion for the profession.

Taylor has been the Chelsea school's strength coach for well over a decade.

Chelsea athletes and coaches have known for a long time that they have someone special in Taylor and they honored him with a ceremony and plaque at halftime of a varsity basketball game in January.

Taylor works with all of the sports teams during their season as well as scheduling their offseason programs.

He was instrumental in getting an outdoor weight room set up when the schools were shut down during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taylor is a 1992 graduate of Chelsea High School, was a member of the 1991 state champion baseball team and has been the varsity baseball coach at Chelsea since 2012.