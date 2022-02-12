Chelsea Girls’ Roll to Ninth Straight Win

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team had a busy week with a pair of SEC White wins and a huge win over undefeated Battle Creek Lakeview to make it nine straight victories for the Bulldogs.

The conference wins over Jackson and Pinckney moved the Bulldogs within one game of clinching at least a share of the SEC White title. Chelsea can clinch a share of the title with a win at Ypsilanti Tuesday night.

Freshman Maggie McKale hit the biggest shot of her young career Monday night to lift the Bulldogs to a 41-38 over undefeated Lakeview.

Chelsea led late in the fourth, but Lakeview rallied to take a 37-36 lead with a pair of free throws with just over a minute to go.

The Bulldogs got a triple try, but it bounced away and Avery Lay made a save falling out of bounds to Megan McCalla giving the Bulldogs another chance.

Lay then took a pass from McCalla and drove toward the basket and dished out to McKale who nailed a three-pointer with 43 seconds left to give Chelsea a 39-37 lead.

Lakeview split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 39-38. After the Bulldogs missed a free throw, Lakeview had one more shot but lost the ball out of bounds with three seconds left. Leila Wells was fouled and sank a pair of free throws with 1.4 left to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs started slow trailing 16-14 at the half, but a 13-6 run in the third pushed the Bulldogs to a 27-22 lead and set up the exciting finish.

McKale nailed four triples on the night, including the game-winner in the fourth for a career-high 12 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Wells finished with 11 points, including three triples, while Megan McCalla added nine. Lay hit two triples and finished with six points and Caroline Knight three.

On short rest, the Bulldogs then disposed of Jackson Tuesday night 63-17.

The Bulldogs led 15-5 after one quarter but blew the game open with a 14-2 run in the second for a 29-10 halftime lead.

They put the finishing touches on the rout with a 23-3 run in the third and cruised to the win.

McCalla led Chelsea with 26 and Wells chipped in with 17.

The Bulldogs made quick work of Pinckney 58-11 Friday night. Chelsea built a 39-8 lead at the half and allowed just three second-half points in the win.

McCalla led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Lay added 10.

Wells finished with nine points and Katie Wickman seven. McKale chipped in with six points, Caroline Knight four points, and Braiden Scheffler three.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-0 in the SEC White and 14-2 overall.