Chelsea Swim and Dive Finishes 3-2 in the SEC White

The Chelsea swim and dive team picked up two league wins this week to finish 3-2 in the SEC White with the league finals scheduled for January 26 in Jackson

The Bulldogs celebrated senior night for their lone senior Parker Olk by sweeping all 12 events and claiming a 141-39 win over Tecumseh Thursday night.

Olk went out with a bang by being in on four first-place finishes. He won the 200 free and 100 butterfly was part of the winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Stephen Levine was in on three wins. He won the 100 fly and was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.

Leland Curanovic picked up a pair of wins in the 100 free and was a member of the 200 free relay, while Jack Leissner won the 500 free and was part of the winning 200 medley relay.

Joel Burke earned a pair of wins in the 200 IM and 100 back, Owen Critchfield the 50 free and part of the 400 free relay, Bram Hartsuff part of the 200 medley and 400 free relays, and Easton Hodel part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays. August Wehrly was part of the inning 200 medley relay and Mitch Brown won the diving.

The Bulldogs swept a pair of matches at a tri-meet Saturday. They defeated Ypsilanti 142-31 and Marshall 95-91 in a very tight match that was decided in the final event

First-place finishes went to Olk in the 100 free and Brown diving. The Bulldogs also finished first in the 400 free relay with the team of Curanovic, Olk, Hodel, and Critchfield.

Burke, Hartsuff, Hodel, and Levine were 2nd in the 200 medley and Olk, Curanovic, Joseph Grudzinski, and Critchfield second in the 200 free relay.

Hodel was second in the 200 IM, Olk second in diving, Leissner second in the 500 free, and Misha McElrath second in the 100 breast.