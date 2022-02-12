Bulldogs Pick Up Pair of SEC White Wins

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team stayed near the top of the SEC White standings after a pair of league wins this week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by avenging a loss to Jackson earlier this season by taking down the Vikings 63-43 Tuesday night.

Chelsea took a 15-11 lead after one and outscored the Vikings 16-8 in the second for a 31-19 lead at the break.

Jackson kept things close in the third by outscoring the Bulldogs 13-11 and making it 42-32 Bulldogs after three.

Chelsea would put the game away with a 17-0 run to start the fourth to pull away and cruise to the win.

Jake Stephens had a big night with a double-double of 21 points and 12 boards. Joey Cabana added 17 points and Lucas Hanifan chipped in with 11 points.

The Bulldogs took control early Friday night by outscoring Pinckney 19-11 and cruised to a 61-40 win over the Pirates.

Chelsea would hold a 31-21 lead at the half but began to pull away in the third with a 16-8 run and built a 45-29 lead after three and held on for the win.

Cabana had a big night with a team-high 24 points. Stephens added another double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Matt Blanton chipped in with 10 points.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 in the SEC White and currently sit in second place. Tecumseh sits on top of the White standing with a 4-1 record. The Bulldogs and Indians still have to meet each other twice. They are scheduled to play at Chelsea Tuesday, February 22, and then a make-up scheduled for March 1 in what very well could decide the SEC White title.