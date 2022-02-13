Chelsea Wrestlers Place Five at Districts

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea wrestling team moved five wrestlers onto next week’s D2 regionals after they earned top-four finishes at the Mason district Saturday.

Cole Munson, Daniel Garza, and Elijah Ratliff all earned third-place finishes at Mason.

Garza battled back after dropping his first match of the day to win three straight and finish third at 140 pounds and improve to 28-6 on the season.

Ratliff opened with a win but fell in the semis before picking up a pair of pins to finish third at 152 and improved to 37-6 on the season.

Munson improved to 20-4 on the season at 160 after going 3-1 in the day.

Evan Muchler went 2-2 on the day for a 4th place finish and improved to 21-17 overall, while Victor Radu improved to 16-9 at 140 and went 2-2 on the day.

Three other Bulldogs just missed qualifying for regional by bowing out in the consolation semifinals.

Jonas Norwood, Ethan Pavlich, and Nolan Sinkwitts all came up just short in their regional bids.

The Bulldogs could not overcome three voids in the team district Thursday as Chelsea fell to Parma Western 39-35.

Chelsea won seven matches to just four for the Panthers, but the three voids gave Western 18 points and it was the difference in the match.

Picking up wins for the Bulldogs were Muchler, Norwood, Lucas Racine, Radu, Munson, Sinkwitts, and Byerly.