Chelsea Hockey Sitting on Top of SEC White

With the season quickly winding down, the Chelsea hockey team holds a slim lead in the SEC White standings with three huge games left on the calendar.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 in the SEC White after a 9-1 win over Dexter Saturday night.

Chelsea has 27 points on the season and leads second-place Jackson by three points (Jackson 8-3, 24pts). Chelsea has a tough schedule over the next week. They host a strong Pioneer team Monday in a game that has been postponed twice already. They then take on a hot Pinckney team Saturday. The Pirates handed the Bulldogs their only league loss to date 4-1 earlier in the season and then they close out the season at Jackson in a game that could very well decide the SEC White title.

The Bulldogs made short work of Dexter on Senior Night Saturday.

Chelsea honored six seniors before the game. Honored seniors were Byron Bayer, Colton King, Michael Jones, Keegan McLaughlin, Ewan Weid, and Holden Abramson.

Dylan McIntyre and Keegan Montgomery put the Bulldogs on top 2-0 with goals in the first.

Dexter bounced back with a goal by Luc Chesney with an assist to Dylan Hutchison, but it was all Bulldogs from there.

McIntyre scored his second of the night and Jack Roberts scored unassisted to make it 4-1.

Senior McLaughlin found the net to make it 5-1, Hayden Westcott scored, and McIntyre netted his third of the night to make it 7-1. Brandon Davila would make it 8-1 before the end of the second.

Chelsea scored just seconds into the third period to end the game at 9-1.

Roberts finished with three assists, while Davila had two. Drew Sherwood, Shane McLaughlin, Keegan McLaughlin, McIntyre, Abramson, and Jake Singer each had one assist.

The Bulldogs rallied past Jackson Lumen Christi 3-2 with a goal by Davila with four seconds left in the game.

Lumen took a 1-0 lead in the first, but McIntyre scored the equalizer to make it 1-1 after one period.

The Titans would score in the second to make it 2-1 and the Bulldogs would rally in the third.

Roberts tied the game on a power-play goal with assists two Montgomery and Davila scored the game-winner with just four seconds left in the game.

The Bulldogs improved to 14-6-1 overall on the season.