A Conversation with Craig Common of Chelsea’s Common Grill

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Last week, Craig Common of Chelsea’s Common Grill announced his beloved restaurant would be closing its doors.

In a press release, Mr. Common said, “It is with many mixed emotions that we announce the closing of The Common Grill. After an incredible journey over 30 years, Donna and I have decided to retire and move on to the next phase of our lives. Therefore, the last day The Common Grill will be open for service is Sunday, March 13, 2022.”

The Sun Times News sat down with Craig Common to hear more about his monumental and surprising decision. His answer was straightforward.

“I’ve been thinking about retiring for a while now,” says Craig. “So, when you’re going to do it, you’ve got to pick a date. I did and wanted to give a month for our employees and guests.”

“I’m sixty-seven and in good health,” he adds. “I’m not leaving because I’m sick. We lasted through the pandemic. Business is as good as it was pre-pandemic. I’m ready to move on, whatever that means.”

Craig opened his restaurant after a successful 13-year career with famed restauranteur Chuck Muer. After opening 16 restaurants for Muer, Common was ready to strike out on his own.

The Common Grill. Photo: commongrill.com

“The first time I came to Chelsea, I had to get directions,” laughs Craig. “Bob Daniels, the owner of Chelsea Lumber, called me out of the blue and wanted to show me this building. At the time, I knew I wanted to open a restaurant and was already looking at a building in Brighton. But this one looked pretty good.”

That first visit was in September 1990. The Brighton deal fell through. On Thanksgiving weekend, Craig chose to open his restaurant in Chelsea. Bob Daniels and other investors backed him with what Craig calls a “sweet deal.” He remodeled the space and opened his restaurant on July 26, 1991.

Upon opening, the only question Craig had left was whether the community was large enough to support his endeavor. The question was put to rest on day one. “When we opened the restaurant, we hit the ground running and have never looked back,” he says. “It’s been great.”

The Common Grill’s closing will leave a huge void in Chelsea. When asked what he thought might become of the space, Craig replied, “My number one priority is to sell it to a restauranteur. No disrespect to the other restaurants. They all work hard and are good people, but I think it's important to the fabric of the downtown to have a fine dining restaurant here.”

As one might expect, Craig Common has experienced innumerable highlights over his 31 years in Chelsea. One such moment was when he was invited to take his Common Grill staff out to New York and cook dinner at the James Beard House.

“They have dinners almost every night of the week by chefs from all over the country,” says Craig. “So, when you get invited, it’s an honor. We served a five-course meal, and it was great.”

Another high point for him was writing his two cookbooks, The Common Grill Cookbook in 2001 and Return to the Common Grill in 2005. Both books are for sale in the restaurant.

“That first cookbook sold 100,000 copies,” says Craig. “We were flying around the country giving cooking demos in Marshall Field’s back when they had restaurants in their stores. I got calls for newspaper interviews and from radio personalities talking to me on the phone for their show. It was a pretty cool experience.”

Perhaps saving the best for last, Craig adds, “You know, just thirty-plus years operating at what I consider a high-level day in and day out in a small town is pretty cool. It really is.”

When the door closes for the last time, and the “C” is taken off the front windows, Craig Common is looking to take a breath and maybe do a little traveling. He is an avid trail runner who enjoys half-marathons. He has his eye set on a run out in Joshua Tree National Park and maybe Moab and Paris after that.

“I’m just going to relax and see where it takes us,” he says. “I’m not nervous about retirement. I’m kind of excited about it.”

Craig’s message to the community is, “I want to thank Chelsea for supporting the restaurant over the years and including me in their downtown area. Thanks for all the good, good times that you provided for us, and hopefully, we provided for you.”